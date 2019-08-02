First-Ever Girls' Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament Held In Jammu And Kashmir's Budgam

The first-ever Girls' Cricket Tournament (tennis ball) is being organised in Jammu an Kashmir's Budgam, comprising seven teams from Budgam, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Bandipora districts.

The tournament has been organised by Youth Services and Support with assistance from Budgam district administration.

"This game has become quite popular in South Asia, so we thought children from our area should also get the opportunity. These girls do not lack talent, so we have taken up this initiative. Girls are very enthusiastic to perform here," the organiser of the tournament, Shuja Hussain told ANI.

"We have learnt from other teams. This event is a very good initiative, if we get selected, we can go to the state level, then hopefully to the national level. We want these tournaments to get organised more often," said a player from one of the participating teams.

ALSO READ: Ashes 2019: A Look At Steve Smith's Best Centuries For Australia Against England

The girls from the participating teams said interacting with players from other districts helped encourage them and this, in turn, will help them enhance their cricketing skills.

Such kind of sporting events will help in boosting morale, the players said.

"We find out about our weaknesses when we play against other teams, and we can find out what we can do to improve our game," a player said.

"We have seen it for the first time that such a tournament has been organised for girls in Budgam. It's a very good opportunity that has been given to us," added another participant.