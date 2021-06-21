Finland Vs Belgium, Euro 2020, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA European Championship, Group B Match

Tournament debutants Finland can still make some ripples in UEFA Euro 2020 with a win over favourites and the world's top-ranked side, Belgium in their final Group B match tonight.

Finland Profile | Belgium Profile | Football News

Finland started their campaign with a surprise win over Denmark, in a match marred by the Christian Eriksen collapse. But Markku Kanerva's men suffered a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Russia, who are also fighting for a place in the Round of 16. Finland need a win.

Belgium, having beaten both Russia and Denmark, are already assured of a place in the knock-outs. But the Romelu Lukaku-powered Red Devils will look for all three points against Finland. And Roberto Martinez has a lot of hungry players trying to prove their worth.

Head-to-head: Finland are surprisingly ahead in the head-to-head record, winning four in 11. Belgium won three and three have ended in draws.

Match and telecast details

Match: UEFA European Championship 2021, Group B match between Finland and Belgium

Date: June 22 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Krestovsky Stadium (Gazprom Arena), Saint Petersburg, Russia

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV

Likely XIs

Finland: Hradecky; O’Shaughnessy, Arajuuri, Toivio; Uronen, Kamara, Sparv, Kauko, Raitala; Pukki, Lod.

Belgium: Courtois; Alderweireld, Denayer, Vertonghen; Meunier, De Bruyne, Witsel, Carrasco; Mertens, Lukaku, E Hazard.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine