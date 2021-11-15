Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: Odisha Gears Up For Mega Event – Full Details

India have been clubbed with France, Poland and Canada in Pool B. The FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup starts November 24 with India playing France on opening day.

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: Odisha Gears Up For Mega Event – Full Details
The Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar has earlier successfully hosted the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in 2018. | Odisha Sports

Trending

FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup: Odisha Gears Up For Mega Event – Full Details
outlookindia.com
2021-11-15T21:51:11+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 9:51 pm

With less than two weeks to go, Odisha is once again getting ready to welcome the world when it hosts 16 teams in the FIH Men's Hockey Junior World Cup starting November 24 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (More Hockey News)

Odisha has been everybody’s go-to destination in the country when it comes to hockey. The stakes are high for India, having won the title last time in 2016, also at home. India have already named their 20-member squad with Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning star Vivek Sagar Prasad as captain.

Having successfully hosted the 2018 FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup at the same venue, the state will once again be lit up with some of the finest in the world battling it out for the coveted Junior World Cup trophy. The teams started arriving in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

“Not just the infrastructure, the processes for the successful conduct of an event are also in place, in the state. So, be it in a few years or a few months, Odisha Government departments and agencies have proven to come together and work seamlessly amongst themselves and with Federations to host a smooth event and in a timely manner,” Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said.

Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the organisers have decided against allowing any supporter in the stadium and instead requested to catch all the action from the comfort of their homes. “There is indeed disappointment amongst players and hockey lovers as this World Cup will be closed to spectators.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

“We will miss the roars and the cheers and the packed arenas, yet, for the players, it will be a challenging yet elating experience to play in the World Cup. After all, it is the biggest pinnacle of event for any junior hockey player,” added Behera.

Odisha Hockey Promotion Council Chairman and India legend, Dilip Tirkey said, “A new era for hockey has begun and given Odisha’s rich hockey connect, it feels deeply committed to the sport.

"Odisha is also hosting the men’s Hockey World Cup in 2023 and hosting the Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup adds yet another new beginning in bringing the young and top players from across the world to Odisha. ”

India have been placed in Pool B alongside Canada, France and Poland. The 16 teams have been divided into four groups with the top two from each making it to the quarterfinals. The semifinals and final are on December 3 and 5 respectively.

India’s fixtures

India vs France – November 24 (7:30 PM IST)

India vs Canada - November 25 (7:30 PM IST)

India vs Poland - November 27 (7:30 PM IST)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Dilip Tirkey Bhubaneshwar Odisha Hockey FIH Men's Hockey World Cup Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand 2021 Series: Where To Watch Live And Full Schedule

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand 2021 Series: Where To Watch Live And Full Schedule

ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic Opens Turin Campaign With Win Over Debutant Casper Ruud

Rahul Dravid Will Bring Culture Of 'Putting Team Ahead Of Personal Goals', Says KL Rahul

Manika Batra Vs TTFI: High Court Tells Table Tennis Federation To Give Clean Chit To Player

BAN Vs PAK: Pakistan Announce Test Squad For Bangladesh Tour

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'No Excuses' As Cristiano Ronaldo Promises To Help Portugal Seal Qatar Berth

Asian Archery Championships: Debutant Mohit Deshwal Stuns Korean Top Seed, Three Indians Enter Compound Semis

IND Vs NZ: Test Matches Against India Are 'More Of Our Priority', Says New Zealand Coach Gary Stead

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

Australia Beat New Zealand, Win Their 1st T20 World Cup

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon - In Pics

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Brazilian Grand Prix: F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Fights Back To Beat Max Verstappen

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Serbia Shock Portugal To Join Spain, Croatia At FIFA World Cup 2022

Advertisement

More from Sports

T20 World Cup 2021: New Record Of Sixes As 109 Batters Hit 405 Maximums - Stats Highlights

T20 World Cup 2021: New Record Of Sixes As 109 Batters Hit 405 Maximums - Stats Highlights

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Eyes Podium Finish; Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Pull Out

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Eyes Podium Finish; Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Pull Out

T20 World Cup 2021: David Warner And Mitchell Marsh - Tale Of Two Comebacks

T20 World Cup 2021: David Warner And Mitchell Marsh - Tale Of Two Comebacks

IND Vs NZ T20s: Early Dew Likely To Minimise Toss Advantage In First Game In Jaipur

IND Vs NZ T20s: Early Dew Likely To Minimise Toss Advantage In First Game In Jaipur

Read More from Outlook

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

It Is Autumn In Kashmir; Season To Walk On Chinar Leaves

Naseer Ganai / Enter Chinar garden at Dal Lake in Srinagar. At one side of the garden, children were playing cricket on fallen Chinar leaves.

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

Arunachal Legislators Want Better Facilities For Villages On China Border To Halt Migration

Seema Guha / People living in villages along Arunachal’s border with China are leaving their homes and moving out of ancestral land for lack of basic facilities.

T20 World Cup 2021: Warner And Marsh - Tale Of Two Comebacks

T20 World Cup 2021: Warner And Marsh - Tale Of Two Comebacks

Arijit Ghosh / Australia winning the T20 World Cup for the first time has been timely as they host the next edition at their own backyard in 2022.

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

Outlook-ICARE's Annual Rankings 2022: IIM Ahmedabad tops the list of India's top public MBA institutions, followed by IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcuttra. Check here the full list:

Advertisement