FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21 - How To Vote Your Favourite Indian Players

India men and women hockey teams stupendous campaign Tokyo Olympics has been recognised in the shortlist of FIH Hockey Star Awards 2020-21 wherein they have been nominated in each of the categories. (More Sports News)

Drag flickers Harmanpreet Singh and Gurjit Kaur have been nominated in the women and men's category of the FIH Player of the Year Award, while goalkeepers Savita Punia and PR Sreejesh have been named for the respective Goalkeeper of the Year Awards.

FIH in its release said, with no awards in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s awards cover the period from January 2020 through to the conclusion of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, meaning that the 2020-21 edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League has been very much taken into consideration.

In another change from the norm, the Hockey Stars Awards nominations and voting will now take place around August and September of each calendar year going forward, moving away from its traditional December-January launch period.

The voting process for the FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2020-21 will remain open until Wednesday 15 September 2021, with the winners being announced in late September / early October 2021.

Votes from National Associations, represented by their respective national captains and coaches, will count for 50% of the overall result, while fans and players (25%) as well as media (25%) will make the other half of the votes.

Fans and players can cast their vote here, while media can cast their vote here.

List of Awards

FIH Player of the Year – Women & Men

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year - Women & Men

FIH Rising Star of the Year - Women & Men (Aged 21 or under on 31/12/2021)

FIH Coach of the Year - Women & Men

The shortlisted individuals are:

FIH Player of the Year Awards

Women: Agustina Albertarrio (ARG), Eva de Goede (NED), Agustina Gorzelany (ARG), Gurjit Kaur (IND), Frédérique Matla (NED), Maria Verschoor (NED)

Men: Tim Brand (AUS), Arthur van Doren (BEL), Alexander Hendrickx (BEL), Harmanpreet Singh (IND), Jake Whetton (AUS), Aran Zalewski (AUS)

FIH Goalkeeper of the Year Awards

Women: Maddie Hinch (GBR/ENG), Savita (IND), Belén Succi (ARG)

Men: Andrew Charter (AUS), Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh (IND), Vincent Vanasch (BEL).

FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards

Women: Fiona Crackles (GBR/ENG), Sharmila Devi (IND), Valentina Raposo (ARG)

Men: Mustaphaa Cassiem (RSA), Sean Findlay (NZL), Vivek Prasad (IND)

FIH Coach of the Year Awards

Women’s teams: Alyson Annan (AUS) – The Netherlands, Mark Hager (AUS) – Great Britain & England, Sjoerd Marijne (NED) – India

Men’s teams: Colin Batch (AUS) – Australia, Shane McLeod (NZL) – Belgium, Graham Reid (AUS) – India

