FIFA Rankings: Indian Football Team Climbs Two Places To 101; Belgium Maintains Top Spot

Belgium continues to dominate the charts with 1737 points, while England rises to the fourth spot. In the Asian rankings, India is at the 18th place

Outlook Web Bureau 04 April 2019
With the development of Indian leagues and grass root sports, India will be aiming to better their FIFA Ranking in the coming years
Indian Football Team climbed two places to move to 101 rank in the FIFA rankings issued on Thursday.

India currently has 1219 total ranking points and lie at the 18th spot amongst the Asian countries.

The team did not play any international match after the last rankings on February 7.

India, who have not been in action since the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Asian Cup in January, had dropped six spots to 103 in the February edition after ending 2018 at 97.

The team is at present without a head coach after Stephen Constantine stepped down from his position post their Asian Cup sojourn.

In the continental competition, India bowed out in the group stages after back-to-back defeats against hosts UAE (0-2) and Bahrain (0-1).

But Sunil Chhetri and Co. started the tournament with a bang by recording their biggest win in the competition's history after thrashing Thailand 4-1 in a Group A clash.

Iran continued to top the Asian rankings at 21, followed by Japan (26), South Korea (37), Australia (41) and Qatar (55).

Overall, Belgium remained on top with 1737 points, ahead of France (1734), Brazil (1676), England (1647) and Croatia (1621).

The top three positions are unchanged with World Cup winners France in the second spot ahead of Brazil, in third.

England move up one place on the strength of convincing Euro 2020 qualifier wins against the Czech Republic and Montenegro last month while Croatia, who reached the 2018 World Cup final before losing to France, retreat one place to fifth.

Germany, rebuilding following their humiliating exit from the 2018 World Cup after the group phase, are also moving up.

They rise three places to 13th on the back of their victory over the Netherlands in the Euro qualifiers last month.

Austria slid 11 places, the biggest drop in the rankings, after Euro qualifier defeats by Poland and Israel in March.

(With Agency inputs)

