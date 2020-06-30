FIDE Online Chess Olympiad To Begin O July 22

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Tuesday announced that the 2020 Online Olympiad will be held from July 22 to August 30. (More Sports News)

The Online Olympiad is a national team event in which all federations affiliated to FIDE have the right to participate, it said.

Each team will consist of six players, in a mixed format with a minimum quota of three female players and two junior players. The teams may have up to six reserves, plus a team captain.

The time control for the event will be 15 minutes + 5 seconds increment per move.

The event will comprise two main stages: divisions stage and play-offs stage, from the Round of 16 to the final.

FIDE further said that since the Online Olympiad is a mixed event, for pairing purposes the ranking will be established in accordance with the final standings of the last "Gaprindashvili Cup", which combined the results in the open and women's sections at the Batumi Chess Olympiad 2018.

Registration form will be published on the FIDE website in the coming days. National federations will receive further instructions via email, and registration will open on July 4.