June 14, 2020
Poshan
Famous For MS Dhoni Biopic, Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Shocks Sports Community

Sushant Singh Rajput played MS Dhoni on a movie made on the Indian cricket captain's rise from a ticket-collector to a superstar

Outlook Web Bureau 14 June 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput's role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story put him in the limelight.
2020-06-14T16:16:29+0530

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput of MS Dhoni biopic fame committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai.

He was found hanging earlier this morning by his friends, who reportedly broke the door of his room to find him.

A television actor in the beginning of his career, Rajput rose to fame with his acting in Kai Po Che. Although it was in 2016, where his popularity reached its high, when MS Dhoni: The Untold Story released, a biopic on the former India captain, with Rajput playing the lead role.

Hearing the news, the sports fraternity poured in their condolences. Here are some of the posts from social media:

Also, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to condole his death and to point out his impressive acting in the Dhoni biopic.

Born in 1986, Rajput committed suicide aged 34. His role as Dhoni in the biopic put him in the limelight. It was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, based on the cricketer's life. The cast also included Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher. It follows his life from a young age through events. The movie was the fifth highest-grossing film of Bollywood in 2016 with 1.16 billion rupees.

