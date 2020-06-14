Famous For MS Dhoni Biopic, Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Shocks Sports Community

In a shocking incident, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput of MS Dhoni biopic fame committed suicide at his Bandra home in Mumbai.

He was found hanging earlier this morning by his friends, who reportedly broke the door of his room to find him.

A television actor in the beginning of his career, Rajput rose to fame with his acting in Kai Po Che. Although it was in 2016, where his popularity reached its high, when MS Dhoni: The Untold Story released, a biopic on the former India captain, with Rajput playing the lead role.

Hearing the news, the sports fraternity poured in their condolences. Here are some of the posts from social media:

Life is fragile and we don’t know what one is going through. Be kind. #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zJZGV96mmb — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 14, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the suicide of #SushantSinghRajput my heart goes out for his family — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about #SushantSinghRajput .... — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) June 14, 2020

Gone way too soon. Its shocking and even more sad to loose such a young talented actor and a human. You will be missed on screen dhoni.#SushantSinghRajput ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¢ pic.twitter.com/WCMJUytakW — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) June 14, 2020

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends ðÂÂÂ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

Also, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar took to Twitter to condole his death and to point out his impressive acting in the Dhoni biopic.

Sushant Singh Rajput ke aatmhatya ki khabar sunkar mujhe bada dhakka laga.Hamari kabhi mulaaqaat nahi hui thi magar unhone Dhoni film main aisa sundar abhinay kiya tha ki main kabhi bhul nahi sakti.Main unko shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) June 14, 2020

Born in 1986, Rajput committed suicide aged 34. His role as Dhoni in the biopic put him in the limelight. It was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, based on the cricketer's life. The cast also included Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher. It follows his life from a young age through events. The movie was the fifth highest-grossing film of Bollywood in 2016 with 1.16 billion rupees.