February 01, 2021
Corona
F1 Driver Pierre Gasly Confirmspositive Test For Coronavirus

Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly says he is "feeling ok" after becoming the sixth Formula One driver to test positive for coronavirus

Omnisport 01 February 2021
Pierre Gasly
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-02-01T17:49:10+05:30

Pierre Gasly has become the latest Formula One driver to confirm a positive test for coronavirus. (More Sports News)

The Alpha Tauri driver confirmed he is self-isolating and "feeling ok".

Frenchman Gasly wrote on Twitter: "Hello everyone, I hope you're all safe and well.

"I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19. I have told everyone I've been in contact with during these last days.

"I'm currently self-isolating and following the protocol set by the local health authorities. I'm feeling ok and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation. Take care."

Six drivers on the grid have now tested positive for coronavirus, with world champion Lewis Hamilton having been among those towards the end of the 2020 season.

Racing Point drivers Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll also missed races due to COVID-19 last year, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris of McLaren contracted the virus during the close season.

