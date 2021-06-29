June 29, 2021
Euro 2020: Switzerland Knock Out France 5-4 On Penalties

Switzerland will now meet Spain in the quarterfinals after latter knocked out Croatia in another round of 16 match

Outlook Web Bureau 29 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:43 am
Swiss players celebrate after winning a penalty during at shootout at the end of the Euro 2020 soccer championship round of 16 match between France and Switzerland at the National Arena stadium, in Bucharest, Romania on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Switzerland won on penalties after the match ended 3-3.
Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP
2021-06-29T08:43:12+05:30

Switzerland goalkeeper  Yann Sommer stopped Kylian Mbappe’s penalty to send his side into the last eight of the Euro 2020 knocking the tournament favourite France out on Monday.

The match had finished 3-3 in regulation time and Sommer’s save gave Switzerland a 5-4 win.

 Switzerland took the lead with Haris Seferovic scoring in the 15th minute. He will score his second of the match to bring Switzerland on level terms in the 81st minute. In between, France managed to score twice through Karim Benzema. Benzema scored in the 57th and 59th minutes.  Paul Pogba then gave them the lead with a 75th minute strike only for Mario Gavranovic to score an equalizer in the 90th minute of the match.

KEY FACTS AND STATS

~ France have failed to reach the quarter-final stage of a major tournament (Euros/World Cup) for the first time since the 2010 World Cup.

~ Switzerland have reached the quarter-finals at a major tournament (Euros/World Cup) for the first time since the 1954 World Cup, while this was their first ever penalty shootout victory in either competition.

~ Switzerland have scored 3+ goals in consecutive major tournament matches (Euros/World Cups) for the first time since the 1954 World Cup.

~ There were just four minutes and three seconds between Hugo Lloris’ penalty save and Karim Benzema’s second goal of the game to put France 2-1 up.

~ Karim Benzema became only the second player to score 2+ goals in consecutive games with France at the European Championships after Michel Platini in 1984 (3 goals v Belgium and 3 goals v Yugoslavia in the group stage).

~ Hugo Lloris became the first goalkeeper to save a penalty for France in major tournament game (Euros/World Cup) since Fabien Barthez in 2004 v England (exc. shootouts).

~ Four of Paul Pogba's last five goals for France have come from outside the box, including each of the last three.

~ Switzerland’s Steven Zuber provided his fourth assist at EURO 2020, no player has ever provided more at a single European Championships tournament (since 1980).

~ Haris Seferovic has scored in consecutive major tournament games (3 goals), after scoring just once in his previous 13 appearances across European Championships and World Cups.

~ N’Golo Kante made his 50th appearance for France, with the midfielder ending on the losing side in just four of his 50 games for the national team. (with Inputs from Stats Perform)

Euro 2020: Spain Edges Past Perky Croatia In Eight Goal Thriller

