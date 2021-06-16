Euro 2020: Is Patrik Schick's Goal From Halfway Line One Of The Greatest Ever? Watch Video Here

June 16, 2021
UEFA later confirmed that it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters. Schick scored both the goals in Czech Republic's 2-0 win over Scotland

Outlook Web Bureau 16 June 2021, Last Updated at 4:32 pm
Czech Republic's Patrik Schick celebrates after scoring his second goal from halfway line in Euro 2020 Group D match against Scotland at Hampden Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on June 14, 2021.
AP Photo
Czech Republic's Patrik Schick spotted the goalkeeper off his line and launched a looping shot from just inside the halfway line, to give his team a two-goal lead against Scotland in the European Championship. (More Football News)

Scotland were on the attack chasing an equaliser when they lost possession near halfway line and the ball fell to Patrik Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen forward looked up and spotted the opposing goalkeeper David Marshall way off his line. Patrik Schick hit a long, curling shot that bounced into goal.



Marshall gave chase, but he could only watch the ball sail into the goal before he ended up tangled in net.

"There was a deflected ball," Patrik Schick said. "I took a look (at the goalkeeper) to see where he was standing and he was pretty high. I checked it again and fired."

UEFA said it was the longest distance for a goal in the tournament at 49.7 meters. The previous record of 38.6 meters came from Germany midfielder Torsten Frings at Euro 2004.

"It's a fairy tale to score such a goal," Czech Republic midfielder Tomas Soucek said. "It's fantastic how he hit it."

Patrik Schick had earlier given the Czechs the lead in the 42nd minute with a powerful header after muscling himself between two Scotland defenders.

Patrik Schick has now scored 13 goals from 27 appearances for Czech Republic, a rate of about a goal every other game. (with inputs from Agencies)

Here are few reactions to the goal:

