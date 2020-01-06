January 06, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  EPL: Southampton Mute 9-0 References Ahead Of Leicester City Reunion

EPL: Southampton Mute 9-0 References Ahead Of Leicester City Reunion

Ahead of facing Leicester City on Saturday, Southampton have come up with a plan to avoid references to their humbling 9-0 defeat

Omnisport 06 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
EPL: Southampton Mute 9-0 References Ahead Of Leicester City Reunion
Scoreboard showing Leicester 9-0 Southampton
File Photo
EPL: Southampton Mute 9-0 References Ahead Of Leicester City Reunion
outlookindia.com
2020-01-06T19:57:58+0530

Southampton were hammered 9-0 by Leicester City in October but, ahead of their second meeting of the season, the Saints are not giving any attention to that result. (More Football News)

Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks as the Foxes demolished Ralph Hasenhuttl's side at St Mary's, matching Manchester United's 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in 1995 as the biggest margin of victory in a Premier League match.

However, Southampton, who visit the King Power Stadium on Saturday, will be paying the humiliating defeat little mind - on social media, at least.

It's a case of ignorance is bliss for Southampton's social media team, who posted a video suggesting they have muted any references on Twitter to "9-0", "0-9" and, for good measure, "haha nine", "hahahahahahaha nine" and "nine".

Those phrases join "Portsmouth" and "Pompey" - Southampton's bitter rivals - and the term "Welcome to Liverpool", seemingly a reference to the Reds' history of purchasing the Saints' best talents, in being muted.

While Southampton may be safe from further embarrassment on Twitter, they have also hit form on the pitch and head into the weekend encounter on the back of a five-match unbeaten run.

Next Story >>

Geoff Hurst, Borussia Dortmund Lead Tributes To Germany's 1966 World Cup 'Ghost-Goal' Keeper Hans Tilkowski

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Jamie Vardy Football Leicester City English Premier League (EPL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos