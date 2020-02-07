EPL: Sergio Aguero, Jurgen Klopp Break Records With English Premier League Awards For January

February 07, 2020
Poshan
Jurgen Klopp and Sergio Aguero have won the English Premier League's monthly awards for January, setting new records in the process

Omnisport 07 February 2020
Sergio Aguero has been named the Premier League's Player of the Month for a record seventh time, while Jurgen Klopp takes home the managers' gong for on an unprecedented fifth occasion in a single season. (More Football News)

Manchester City striker Aguero was in lethal form throughout January, scoring six times and registering an assist from just three matches.

In doing so, Aguero became the Premier League's highest-scoring foreign player, with his hat-trick in the 6-1 hammering of Aston Villa taking him beyond Thierry Henry's record of 175.

That treble also propelled him above Alan Shearer's haul of 11 hat-tricks, as Aguero set a new record.

Aguero also scored a brace in the 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace and got the only goal of the game as City beat Sheffield United 1-0.

Having previously been tied with Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane on six Player of the Month awards, Aguero is now out in front on his own – the 31-year-old beating out competition from Alisson, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Jack Grealish, Jordan Henderson, Ayoze Perez and Jack Stephens.

Klopp oversaw five successive wins in January to continue Liverpool's ominous march towards a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

It is the fifth time this term he has won the award, setting a new record for wins in a single season, taking that honour from Pep Guardiola.

Klopp has now won the award eight times, a haul beaten by only Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and David Moyes.

