Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

EPL: Interim Newcastle United Manager Graeme Jones To Take Charge For Next Two Games

Graeme Jones joined the Newcastle United backroom staff in January after having worked under Belgium coach Roberto Martinez.

EPL: Interim Newcastle United Manager Graeme Jones To Take Charge For Next Two Games
Graeme Jones was also a part of England coach Gareth Southgate's backroom staff for the European Championship. | Telegraph UK

Trending

EPL: Interim Newcastle United Manager Graeme Jones To Take Charge For Next Two Games
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T12:24:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 12:24 pm

Interim Newcastle United manager Graeme Jones said that he has been asked to be in charge for the next two Premier League games while the club's new ownership conducts its search for a successor to Steve Bruce. (More Football News)

Bruce was fired on Wednesday, two weeks after the 300-million-pound ($409 million) takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. 

Among the candidates being considered is former Shakhtar Donetsk and Roma coach Paulo Fonseca but there appears to be no prospect of a quick appointment. 

“I spoke to the owners on Wednesday morning and they have asked me to take the team on an interim basis for the next two games, so Crystal Palace and Chelsea at home,” Jones said at a news conference ahead of the Palace game. 

“I've said previously, I am fully focused on preparing the team the best we can to be competitive in both games.” 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Jones joined the backroom staff at St James' Park in January having worked under Belgium coach Roberto Martinez. 

Jones was credited with playing a significant role in Newcastle's successful fight for Premier League survival last season and went on to be part of England coach Gareth Southgate's backroom staff for the European Championship.  

Tags

PTI England English Premier League (EPL) Newcastle United UEFA European Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Wobbly Australia Vs Confident South Africa

AUS vs SA, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Wobbly Australia Vs Confident South Africa

Bundesliga: Jonathan Burkardt Scores Twice As Mainz Thump Augsburg

SL Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Bank On Bowlers Against Inconsistent Bangladesh

No Room For Olympic Gold Medallist Marcell Jacobs In World Athletics Award Nominees, Italy Fumes

Serie A: Antonio Sanabria, Tommaso Pobega On Scoresheet As Torino Edge Past Genoa

Ashleigh Barty Ends 2021 Tennis Season To Focus On Australian Open

La Liga: Granada Substitute Angel Montoro Denies 10-Man Osasuna Top Spot

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland Out For ‘Couple OF Weeks’ With Hip Muscle Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 3

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG v WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Black Lives Matter, Teams To Take The Knee

ENG v WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Black Lives Matter, Teams To Take The Knee

EPL: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey On Target As Arsenal Beat Aston Villa 3-1

EPL: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey On Target As Arsenal Beat Aston Villa 3-1

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Namibia Aim To Strike Big Against Biggies Like India, Pakistan

T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: Namibia Aim To Strike Big Against Biggies Like India, Pakistan

Ryan Ten Doeschate Retires From International Cricket

Ryan Ten Doeschate Retires From International Cricket

Read More from Outlook

India 'Steadfast Partner' In Global Fight Against Covid-19: PM Modi

India 'Steadfast Partner' In Global Fight Against Covid-19: PM Modi

Outlook Web Desk / As wishes pour in from various countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks world leaders for hailing India's feat of crossing 100 crore Covid vaccine doses.

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Naseer Ganai / He will also inaugurate the first international flight from Srinagar to Sharjah, and chair a high-level security review meeting.

ENG v WI, T20 WC 2021: Black Lives Matter, Teams To Take The Knee

ENG v WI, T20 WC 2021: Black Lives Matter, Teams To Take The Knee

PTI / According to England skipper Eoin Morgan, the players feel strongly for the cause and support, and also want to be a part of making a change.

Rajasthan Shuts Internet As 15 Lakh Candidates Appear For Patwari Recruitment Exam

Rajasthan Shuts Internet As 15 Lakh Candidates Appear For Patwari Recruitment Exam

Tabeenah Anjum / Business of taxi services, food aggregators, home delivery services come to a standstill.

Advertisement