David Luiz's Arsenal debut against Burnley during their second match of the 2019-20 English Premier League campaign on Saturday started off in worst possible manner.

A deadline-day signing from Chelsea, Luiz joined Dani Ceballos and Alexandre Lacazette in the XI as Unai Emery made three changes to the team that won 1-0 at Newcastle United.

But the Brazilian soon became a target of angry fans after allowing Ashley Barnes was allowed to score a 43rd-minute equaliser.

In a nervy debut at the Emirates, the 32-year-old was also seen spraying passes.

But Luiz, who looks almost identical to teammate Matteo Guendouzi, managed to elicit some laughter among Arsenal faithfuls.

But as the match progressed, the experience defenders settled into the heart of the Arsenal defence, and ended up playing full 90 minutes.

Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring in the 13th minute, but some defending effort from Gunners' backline allowed the visitors to draw parity just before the break.

But Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a screamer in the 64th minute to give Arsenal lead, and hold onto it to register a second win in two games. Both the goals were set-up by another new signee, Dani Ceballos.