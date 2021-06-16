ENG Women Vs IND Women, One-off Test, Day 1, Cricket Live Scores: ENG Bat First; Shafali Verma Makes IND Debut

The last time the Indian national women's cricket team played a Test match was way back in November 2014. They defeated South Africa by an innings and 34 runs in Mysore with Thirush Kamini and Punam Raut hitting centuries. Harmanpreet Kaur took a nine-wicket haul in the match as Mithali Raj led India to another win, months after guiding her team to an emphatic six-wicket victory in England. Things have changed a lot since then, for the better; but Test cricket remained a rare commodity for them. Hopefully, the one-off Test against England, starting today, may well prove to be a new beginning for India women. Overall, India and England have met 13 times, ten of those ending in draws. India lead the head-to-head record 2-1, with both their wins in England. In fact, India are unbeaten in England so far after playing eight matches there. And with another win, they will create a new record for most consecutive wins in women's Tests. India are on a three-match winning spree, level with Australia, who have achieved the feat in three separate periods. Catch Day 1 updates and cricket scores of the one-off Test match between England women and India women, being played at County Ground, Bristol:

3:04 PM IST: Toss! England captain Heather Knight wins the toss and opts to bat first. Debuts for both the sides -- Shafali Verma for India and Sophia Dunkley for England.

