England Women Vs India Women, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Series Deciding Match

India women started slow but have now managed to claw their way back into the series with a narrow 8-run win over England in the second T20. (More Cricket News)

India’s spin duo of Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav brought India back with tight bowling. Now Harmanpreet and Co have a chance at winning the series when they meet hosts at County Ground in Chelmsford today.

This could be India’s first T20 series win since 2019 victory over West Indies. India spinners, team’s mainstay, were impressive along with Shafali Verma making an impact.

The battle between pacer Katherine Brunt and Shafali at the top will be the highlight of the match after the Indian opener hammered five successive boundaries after being bowled by the English woman in the series-opener.

England though lead the multi-format series 8-6 and thus can’t lose. England skipper Heather Knight was gutted after the loss wherein her team lost from a winning position. Knight promised a better response in the final T20.

There were as many as four run-outs in England's innings, reflecting a panic situation when they could have sailed to a series win. Opener Danielle Wyatt, who made a comeback with this rubber, is due for a big score.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd T20I match between England Women and India Women

Date: July 14 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Likely XIs

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav.

Squads

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Fran Wilson.

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Taniya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Pooja Vastrakar, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine