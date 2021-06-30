ENG-W Vs IND-W, 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Scores: Three Changes For India; Unchanged England Bowl First

India Women need a win to keep the three-match ODI series against England Women alive. Mithali Raj & Co were humbled in the series openers at County Ground, Bristol by eight wickets with 15.1 overs to spare. Tammy Beaumont (87) and Natalie Sciver (74), scoring at run-a-ball, stitched an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 119 runs in 116 balls. And it proved the difference between the two sides. Before that, Beaumont was involved in a 59-run stand with skipper Heather Knight. India's best stand was 65, between Raj and Deepti Sharma (30 off 46). India, thanks to Raj's patient 72 off 108, posted 201/8, but it never looked enough even with Jhulan Goswami operating at her best. Now in Taunton, the veteran pacer will need support from other bowlers. And the batters, it's high time they the charge against the likes of Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole and Sophie Ecclestone, etc. Follow live updates and cricket scores of the 2nd Women's ODI match between England and India.

6:11 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs. England, expectedly, are unchanged. And India, also expectedly, are fielding a much-changed XI. Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav are in for Punam Raut, Pooja Vastrakar and Ekta Bisht.

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

6:05 PM IST: England won the toss and have opted to bowl first against India.

