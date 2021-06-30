England Vs India, 2nd WODI, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Must-win Game For Mithali Raj And Co

India Women were clueless in their first ODI against a clinical England side that looked for a statement win after they were denied a first Test victory at home against the visitors. Result, Mithali Raj & Co were humbled by eight wickets at County Ground, Bristol.

The skipper played a good knock of 72 off 108 balls, but their 201/8 was not enough with Tammy Beaumont (87 off 87) and Natalie Sciver (74 off 74) toying with Indian bowlers. India will need an inspired performance to come back from that thrashing.

A defeat tonight, and India will lose the three-match series.

Head-to-head: In the previous 72 fixtures, England Women have won 38 times, as against India's 30.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd Women's ODI match between England and India

Date: June 30 (Wednesday), 2021

Time: 6:30 PM IST/02:00 PM local

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, England.

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Playing XIs in the last match

England: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht.

Squads

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Anya Shrubsole, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Davis, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Tash Farrant.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, HarmanpreeKaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Puja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Priya Punia, Indrani Roy (wk).

