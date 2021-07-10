England vs Pakistan, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI Match At Lord’s

England’s bench strength proved too much for Pakistan in the first ODI. Less than 24 hours after training together for the first time, an emergency England side made light of chaotic circumstances to thrash Pakistan by nine wickets in the first one-day international. (More Cricket News)

With 16 first-choice players in isolation following a COVID-19 outbreak, Ben Stokes-led England scythed through Pakistan giving Babar Azam and is side a lot to ponder before the second match.

Seamer Saqib Mahmood seized the opportunity finishing with career-best figures of 4-42 as Pakistan could only muster 141 all out in 36 overs.

Zak Crawley scored 58 not out and Dawid Malan effortless unbeaten 68 paved the way for England’s win.

England handed five debuts Crawley, Phil Salt, John Simpson, Lewis Gregory and Brydon Carse in that match.

For Pakistan it will be back to drawing board before the 2nd ODI. World No 1 ODI batsman Babar Azam will have to not only deal with his own form but also figure out a way to make his team click.

Head-to-head

This will be their 90th meeting in ODIs. England lead the head-to-head record, 54-32. There were three no results.

Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd ODI match between England and Pakistan

Date: July 10 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST/ 11:00 AM Local

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network in India; Ten Sports in Pakistan; Sky Sports in UK; ESPN, Willow TV in USA; SuperSport in South Africa

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Likely XIs:

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson



Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Full Squads

England: Ben Stokes, Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Daniel Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson, James Vince.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Qadir.

