July 10, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  England vs Pakistan, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI Match At Lord’s

England vs Pakistan, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI Match At Lord’s

Catch the match, telecast and team details of the 2nd ODI between England and Pakistan at Lord’s here

Outlook Web Desk 10 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:07 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
England vs Pakistan, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI Match At Lord’s
Ben Stokes will eye another win against struggling Pakistan and Babar Azam in second ODI at Lord's on Saturday.
File Photos
England vs Pakistan, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI Match At Lord’s
outlookindia.com
2021-07-10T12:07:13+05:30

England’s bench strength proved too much for Pakistan in the first ODI.  Less than 24 hours after training together for the first time, an emergency England side made light of chaotic circumstances to thrash Pakistan by nine wickets in the first one-day international. (More Cricket News)

With 16 first-choice players in isolation following a COVID-19 outbreak, Ben Stokes-led England scythed through Pakistan giving Babar Azam and is side a lot to ponder before the second match.

Seamer Saqib Mahmood seized the opportunity  finishing with career-best figures of 4-42 as Pakistan could only muster 141 all out in 36 overs.

Zak Crawley scored 58 not out and Dawid Malan effortless unbeaten 68 paved the way for England’s win.

England handed five debuts Crawley, Phil Salt, John Simpson, Lewis Gregory and Brydon Carse in that match.

For Pakistan it will be back to drawing board before the 2nd ODI. World No 1 ODI batsman Babar Azam will have to not only deal with his own form but also figure out a way to make his team click.

Head-to-head

This will be their 90th meeting in ODIs. England lead the head-to-head record, 54-32. There were three no results.

 Match and telecast details

Match: 2nd ODI match between England and Pakistan
Date: July 10 (Saturday), 2021
Time: 3:30 PM IST/ 11:00 AM Local
Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network in India; Ten Sports in Pakistan; Sky Sports in UK; ESPN, Willow TV in USA; SuperSport in South Africa
Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Likely XIs:

England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Full Squads

England: Ben Stokes, Jake Ball, Danny Briggs, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Lewis Gregory, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Daniel Lawrence, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, David Payne, Phil Salt, John Simpson, James Vince.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Qadir.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Copa America Final: Rio de Janeiro Officials Open 10% Maracana Stadium For Argentina-Brazil Title Clash

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Ben Stokes Babar Azam Lord's England national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Cricket Sports Live streaming Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos