England vs India: Stuart Broad Suffers Injury During Warm-up Ahead of 2nd Test At Lord's

England suffered an injury scare ahead of the second Test against India with key pacer Stuart Broad tweaking his right calf during a warm-up at the Lord's here on Tuesday. (More Football News)



"Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad," according to ESPNcricinfo.



"He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury."



However, according to a report in 'The Guardian', Broad twisted his "right ankle" after he slipped "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."



England is already missing Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on mental health.

The second Test begins at Lord's on Thursday.



The opening Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day.

