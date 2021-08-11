England vs India: Stuart Broad Suffers Injury During Warm-up Ahead of 2nd Test At Lord's

August 11, 2021
PTI 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:15 am
Stuart Broad will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury.
 England suffered an injury scare ahead of the second Test against India with key pacer Stuart Broad tweaking his right calf during a warm-up at the Lord's here on Tuesday. (More Football News)

"Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad," according to ESPNcricinfo.

"He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury."

However, according to a report in 'The Guardian', Broad twisted his "right ankle" after he slipped "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."

England is already missing Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on mental health.

The second Test begins at Lord's on Thursday.

The opening Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day.

Lionel Messi Signs 2-year Contract With Paris Saint-Germain

