England Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Oval Test, Day 2: Advantage With IND Bowlers

September 03, 2021
Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of the fourth Test between England vs India at The Oval. The five-Test series is level 1-1

Outlook Web Bureau 03 September 2021, Last Updated at 2:06 pm
Onus will be on India's bowlers on Day 2 of the fourth England vs India at The Oval on Friday. Follow live cricket scores of ENG v IND here.
Day 2 of the fourth England vs India Test on Friday should see an intense clash between bat and ball. India, after an unimpressive batting display on Day 1, will like to keep the pressure on English batsmen, replying to India's first innings score of 191, were tottering at 55 for three at stumps on Thursday. Given The Oval's conditions, bowlers have clearly dominated the Test so far. With three wickets between them, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav helped India bounce back after the tourists suffered a now familiar batting collapse after being sent in to bat. With the prolific Joe Root back in the pavilion, England's middle order will be tested for sure by the four-man Indian pace attack and this Test could turn out to be a low-scoring affair. England's lower middle order will feel inspired by No. 8 Shardul Thakur's defiant 50 that actually helped India's first innings gain some semblance of respectability. The five-Test series is tied 1-1. The final Test will be played in Manchester. Follow live cricket scores of England vs India, fourth Test, Day 2 here. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS

