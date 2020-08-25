Australia Tour Of England Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG Vs AUS T20I And ODI Series

Amid coronavirus pandemic, England remain the hub of international cricket. After the series against the West Indies and Pakistan, England will play hosts to their traditional rivals, Australia. (More Cricket News)

The two teams will play three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs. The T20Is will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton starting September 4. The ODIs will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester starting September 11.

Before the international matches, the visitors will play four intra-squad matches at the County Cricket Ground, Derby.

Check details of the series here:

1st T20I

Date: September 4 (Friday)

Time: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

2nd T20I

Date: September 6 (Sunday)

Time: 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

3rd T20

Date: September 8 (Tuesday)

Time: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local)

Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

1st ODI

Date: September 11 (Friday)

Time: 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

2nd ODI

Date: September 13 (Sunday)

Time: 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd ODI

Date: September 16 (Wednesday)

Time: 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Listing: Sony Ten3/HD, Sony Six/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Squads

England: TBD

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh

Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.