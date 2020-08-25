Amid coronavirus pandemic, England remain the hub of international cricket. After the series against the West Indies and Pakistan, England will play hosts to their traditional rivals, Australia. (More Cricket News)
The two teams will play three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs. The T20Is will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton starting September 4. The ODIs will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester starting September 11.
READ: Smith Says He Will Miss English Fans
Before the international matches, the visitors will play four intra-squad matches at the County Cricket Ground, Derby.
Check details of the series here:
1st T20I
Date: September 4 (Friday)
Time: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local)
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
2nd T20I
Date: September 6 (Sunday)
Time: 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local)
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
3rd T20
Date: September 8 (Tuesday)
Time: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local)
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton
1st ODI
Date: September 11 (Friday)
Time: 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
2nd ODI
Date: September 13 (Sunday)
Time: 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
3rd ODI
Date: September 16 (Wednesday)
Time: 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
TV Listing: Sony Ten3/HD, Sony Six/HD
Live Streaming: SonyLiv
Squads
England: TBD
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh
Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
IPL 2020: Ban Online Gaming Gains Steam; Will MS Dhoni's Dream11 Face Music?
Sonia Gandhi Says She Won't Continue As Party Chief, Asks Congressmen Questioning Leadership To Find One
No Conflict Of Interest In Hiring Adani-linked Firm For Airport Bid: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac