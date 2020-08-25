August 25, 2020
Corona
Australia Tour Of England Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG Vs AUS T20I And ODI Series

Cricket's traditional rivals, England and Australia, will face off in three T20 Internationals and three ODI matches. All you need to know about the series - complete schedule, squads, dates, timing and venue

Outlook Web Bureau 25 August 2020
Eoin Morgan and Aaron Finch
2020-08-25T17:27:52+05:30

Amid coronavirus pandemic, England remain the hub of international cricket. After the series against the West Indies and Pakistan, England will play hosts to their traditional rivals, Australia. (More Cricket News)

The two teams will play three T20Is and an equal number of ODIs. The T20Is will be played at the Rose Bowl, Southampton starting September 4. The ODIs will be played at Old Trafford, Manchester starting September 11.

READ: Smith Says He Will Miss English Fans

Before the international matches, the visitors will play four intra-squad matches at the County Cricket Ground, Derby.

Check details of the series here:

1st T20I
Date: September 4 (Friday)
Time: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local)
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

2nd T20I
Date: September 6 (Sunday)
Time: 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local)
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

3rd T20
Date: September 8 (Tuesday)
Time: 10:30 PM IST (6:00 PM local)
Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton

1st ODI
Date: September 11 (Friday)
Time: 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

2nd ODI
Date: September 13 (Sunday)
Time: 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

3rd ODI
Date: September 16 (Wednesday)
Time: 5:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

TV Listing: Sony Ten3/HD, Sony Six/HD
Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Squads

England: TBD

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh
Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe (wk), Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

