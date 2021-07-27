England Tour: India Have Centre Wicket Training, Rishabh Pant Back In Action

July 27, 2021
Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who had joined the Test team after recovering from Covid-19, also batted in the nets.

India skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during training session at the Durham Cricket Club on Tuesday.
Courtesy: Twitter (@BCCI)
Ahead of the gruelling five Test match series against England, the Indian Test team led by skipper Virat Kohli had a centre wicket training at the Durham Cricket Club in Durham on Tuesday. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News

Aggressive wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who had joined the Test team after recovering from Covid-19, also batted in the nets.

"TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England,” the BCCI said in a tweet.

The BCCI also posted pictures of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, flamboyant batsman KL Rahul, his Karnataka teammate and opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper Kohli batting in the nets.


Similarly vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and experienced opener Rohit Sharma too batted in the nets.

Earlier, the team played a three-day warm-up game against County XI here as a part of its preparation for the Test series. The game ended in a draw.


The first Test starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.

PTI Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma London India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Sports Sports

