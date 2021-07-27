England Tour: India Have Centre Wicket Training, Rishabh Pant Back In Action

Ahead of the gruelling five Test match series against England, the Indian Test team led by skipper Virat Kohli had a centre wicket training at the Durham Cricket Club in Durham on Tuesday. Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News



Aggressive wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, who had joined the Test team after recovering from Covid-19, also batted in the nets.

#TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Y71qe4b4mo — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021

"TeamIndia back at it and having a centre wicket training at Durham Cricket Club ahead of the five-match Test series against England,” the BCCI said in a tweet.



The BCCI also posted pictures of Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, flamboyant batsman KL Rahul, his Karnataka teammate and opener Mayank Agarwal and skipper Kohli batting in the nets.

What do you reckon the conversation is all about?#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/FgmHOTrfbs — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021



Similarly vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and experienced opener Rohit Sharma too batted in the nets.



Earlier, the team played a three-day warm-up game against County XI here as a part of its preparation for the Test series. The game ended in a draw.

ðÂÂ¥ Sample that for a fun drill session to get the side charged up! ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂ#TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/0jUyaeWe6b — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021



The first Test starts at Trent Bridge, Nottingham from August 4.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine