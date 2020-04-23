England seamers Stuart Broad and James Anderson are determined to feature in one last Ashes series in Australia. (More Cricket News)

Anderson will turn 38 in July, while Broad is a couple of months away from his 34th birthday.

The new-ball duo are hungry to head Down Under for the 2021-22 Ashes series before considering retirement, with England having failed to regain the urn when they drew 2-2 on home soil last year.

Speaking in an Instagram Live Q&A, Broad said to Anderson: "I don't think I could go until your age. Your action's so smooth, it looks a lot calmer on your body whereas mine is a little more forceful through my body, I think.

"I'd never want to get to that place where I'm bowling against a 19-year-old and they're going, 'I thought someone said he used to be a good bowler'. I'd hate that. I'd prefer to go that little bit earlier than that little bit later.

"But I'm loving the environment at the minute. I love playing for England. Chris Silverwood coming in as coach is great for me because I really liked him as a bowling coach, and he helped change my action.

"I still have huge motivation to keep playing and you just assess that year by year. And we've got that carrot dangling over us of Australia in Australia which looks like an achievable carrot to grab."

Anderson stated on his future: "The big thing is standards. If your standards feel like they're dropping, then yeah, you might consider finishing.

"But as long as my standards stay high, my fitness levels stay good and my skills stay where I want them to be and my speed stays pretty good, which they have been, [I will carry on playing].

"We've got an exciting team and a few young guys who are just starting out on their journey. We've got some more established guys and we've got two guys who have been around a long time."