England Name Squad For Three-match ODI Series Against India, Injured Jofra Archer Dropped

ECB said Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury.

PTI 21 March 2021
England face India in three-match ODI series in Pune.
An injured Jofra Archer was on Sunday omitted from a 14-member England squad for the three-match ODI series against India starting in Pune on Tuesday.

England captain Eoin Morgan on Saturday had revealed that Archer was likely to pull out of the ODI series and the ensuing IPL as the star pacer's elbow injury has worsened.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board said that "Archer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury.

"He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series that features matches on 23, 26 and 28 March," the ECB said.

Three additional players -- Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan -- who were a part of the just-concluded T20I series, which India won 3-2, will travel with the squad as cover.

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.

PTI Eoin Morgan Jofra Archer Ahmedabad India vs England England's Tour Of India India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Sports Sports

