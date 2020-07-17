July 17, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Hits Outrageous Six Over Long On With Mere Punch - WATCH

ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Hits Outrageous Six Over Long On With Mere Punch - WATCH

Ben Stokes was at his imperious best on Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies. Here's one shot to prove it

Outlook Web Bureau 17 July 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Hits Outrageous Six Over Long On With Mere Punch - WATCH
Ben Stokes at his imperious best!
Screengrab: Twitter
ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes Hits Outrageous Six Over Long On With Mere Punch - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2020-07-17T20:47:58+0530

During his epic knock against the West Indies in the second Test match at Old Trafford, Manchester on Friday, peerless England all-rounder Ben Stokes showed his class by hitting an unbelievable six -- a mere punch with devastating effect. (More Cricket News)

After a slow start, Stokes accelerated his innings on the second day of the Old Trafford Test to help England dominate the Windies. The 29-year-old reached his ten Test hundred in 255 balls, his slowest in terms of balls taken.

READ: Stokes Becomes Fifth Cricketer To Complete Rare Test Double

But once he crossed the 100-run mark, the left-handed batsman changed his gear and hit the second ball of the 115th over, bowled by Alzarri Joseph, for a stunning six. It just disappeared, over long-on, with minimal effort.

Watch the shot here:

This was his second six of the innings, with the first one coming on Day 1, off the second ball of the 46th over, bowled by Roston Chase.

At Tea on Day 2, England were comfortably placed at 378/5 with Stokes unbeaten on 182 off 349 balls. He also hit 17 fours.

In the process, he and opener Dom Sibley stitched a 260-run fourth-wicket stand. Sibley himself scored a ton (120 off 372).

In the process, Stokes became the fifth player to hit 10 centuries and take 150 wickets in Test cricket.

South African legend Jacques Kallis (45 tons and 292 wickets) leads this exclusive list. Windies great Garfield Sobers is second (26 and 235), followed by England's Ian Botham (14 and 383) and current India head coach Ravi Shastri (11 and 151).

Only Ian Botham, Jacques Kallis and Garfield Sobers have more wickets than Ben Stokes among players with 10 or more Test hundreds.

England lost the first Test at Southampton.

Next Story >>

Racism In Cricket: Makhaya Ntini Reveals About Time In South Africa Team, Says He 'Was Forever Lonely'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ben Stokes Manchester Cricket Cricket Video England national cricket team West Indies Cricket Team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos