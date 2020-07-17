ENG Vs WI: Ben Stokes Becomes Fifth Cricketer To Complete 10 Hundreds And 150 Wickets In Tests

Imperious all-rounder Ben Stokes on Friday joined an elite list of cricketers who have 10 centuries and 150 wickets in Test cricket England dominated the West Indies in the second Test at Old Trafford, Manchester. (More Cricket News)

Stokes, 29, reached his 10th Test hundred just after lunch on Day 2 of the match with a four off the third ball of the 110th over, bowled by Roston Chase. He took 255 balls to reach the milestone, which is his slowest in terms of balls faced. The previous slowest was 199 balls against Australia at Leeds in 2019.

Stoke is the fifth player to achieve the Test double of 10+ centuries and 150 wickets. South African legend Jacques Kallis (45 tons and 292 wickets) leads this exclusive list. Windies great Garfield Sobers is second (26 and 235), followed by England's Ian Botham (14 and 383) and current India head coach Ravi Shastri (11 and 151).

Only Ian Botham, Jacques Kallis and Garfield Sobers have more wickets than Ben Stokes among players with 10 or more Test hundreds.

Stokes in playing in his 65th Test. He has played 95 ODIs and 26 T20Is too.

In the process, the left-handed batsman stitched a 200+ stand with opener Dom Sibley, who himself scored a century. They came together when England were 81/3 in the 32nd over on Day 1.

At the time of filing the report, England were 315/3 in 122 overs with Stokes and Sibley unbeaten on 131 (291) and 120 (361) runs respectively.