June 26, 2021
ENG Vs SL: England Star Jos Buttler Sidelined From Sri Lanka Series

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan has been added to the squad for forthcoming England vs Sri Lanka one-day international series

Agencies 26 June 2021, Last Updated at 8:16 am
Jos Buttler was injured on Wednesday during the first Twenty20.
File Photo
2021-06-26T08:16:55+05:30

Jos Buttler will miss the rest of England's white-ball series against Sri Lanka because of a small tear in his right calf. (More Cricket News)

The wicketkeeper-batsman was injured on Wednesday during the first Twenty20.

An exam in Cardiff on Thursday revealed a small tear,” the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Friday.

Buttler felt “tightness and discomfort at the end of the game” after his unbeaten 68 led the way at Sophia Gardens as England secured an eight-wicket win.

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan has been added to the squad for the forthcoming one-day international series.

(AP)

