Playing in his 93rd T20I match, Pakistan Mohammad Hafeez pulled England pacer Saqib Mahmood for a six over deep backward square leg to reach 2000-run mark

Outlook Web Bureau 30 August 2020
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez hits a six during the second Twenty20 cricket match against England
Mike Hewitt/Pool via AP
ENG Vs PAK, 2nd T20I: Mohammad Hafeez Becomes 2nd Pakistani To Breach 2000-run Mark
Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez on Sunday became the second Pakistani and ninth overall to score 2000+ runs in Twenty20 International cricket during the second match against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. (More Cricket News)

Hafeez, 39, joined skipper Babar Azam in the centre after the fall of Fakhar Zaman in the ninth over, and reached the landmark with a six in the 13th over.

Playing in his 93rd T20I match, the right-handed batsman pulled England pacer, Saqib Mahmood, for a six over deep backward square leg.

Another veteran batsman Shoaib Malik, who joined Hafeez after the fall of Azam, is the first to breach the 2000-run mark for Pakistan.

Overall, India captain Virat Kohli leads the chart with 2794 runs in 82 matches, followed by his deputy Rohit Sharma with 2794 in 108 outings.

New Zealand veteran Martin Guptill is third with 2536 runs in 88 matches. Malik is fourth, ahead of David Warner and Eoin Morgan.

England won the toss and bowl first. The first match of the series ended in a no result with rain playing spoilsport.

Both the teams fielded unchanged XIs.

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

