ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Off-spinner Dom Bess Included In England Squad

England selectors have called up Dom Bess as a cover for fellow spinner Jack Leach for the second Test against New Zealand, which starts on June 10 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. (More Cricket News)

"The reason we have added Dom is that any cover we may need has to be in here with us. If Jack was to feature, we would need back-up for him in terms of concussion replacements and things like that," said England coach Chris Silverwood.

Bess, 23, last played a Test in March against India in Ahmedabad. The off-spinner returned wicketless.

"If we are looking at playing a spinner and Jack were to get injured leading into the game, then we will need someone else there as well. It's making sure we cover that," added Silverwood.

He has already arrived in Birmingham and will be able to train with England teammates following two days of managed isolation and COVID-19 testing.

Bess has picked 36 wickets in 14 Test matches with two five-wicket hauls.

The first Test at Lord's ended in a draw.

England have been rocked by historical tweets of racist and sexist nature. After the end of first Test, England suspended new boy Ollie Robinson while a second case of 'offensive' social media posts by another cricketer emerged on Tuesday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine