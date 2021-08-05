ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli Creates Unwanted Record Of Most Ducks As Captain

August 05, 2021
Virat Kohli was caught behind for zero of the first ball as India suffered a collapse

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2021, Last Updated at 8:34 pm
James Anderson has Virat Kohli caught off a beauty that pitched in the off-stump corridor and held its line to take the outside edge.
Virat Kohli created an unwanted record as a skipper on the second day of the first Test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. ENG-IND Scores | News

Kohli who walked in at the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara was caught behind off the first ball for a duck. James Anderson who had Pujara caught behind off the previous ball was high on confidence. The ball held its line and Kohli ended up nicking it to keeper Jos Buttler.

With this Virat Kohli recorded most ducks as skipper in Tests by getting first ball duck in
Indian first innings.

~ It was right hand top order batsman’s ninth duck in 101st innings of 62nd Test match as Indian skipper.
~ Mahendra Singh Dhoni who received eight ducks in 96 innings of 60 Test matches as Indian
skipper, held the previous record.

MOST DUCKS BY INDIAN SKIPPERS IN TESTS:

Skipper                   Matches             Innings              Ducks
Virat Kohli             61                           101                     9
MS Dhoni               60                            96                       8
MK Pataudi            40                           73                       7
Kapil Dev                 34                           48                       6

(Inputs from S.PERVEZ QAISER)

