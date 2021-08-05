ENG vs IND: Virat Kohli Creates Unwanted Record Of Most Ducks As Captain

Virat Kohli created an unwanted record as a skipper on the second day of the first Test match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday. ENG-IND Scores | News

Kohli who walked in at the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara was caught behind off the first ball for a duck. James Anderson who had Pujara caught behind off the previous ball was high on confidence. The ball held its line and Kohli ended up nicking it to keeper Jos Buttler.

With this Virat Kohli recorded most ducks as skipper in Tests by getting first ball duck in

Indian first innings.

~ It was right hand top order batsman’s ninth duck in 101st innings of 62nd Test match as Indian skipper.

~ Mahendra Singh Dhoni who received eight ducks in 96 innings of 60 Test matches as Indian

skipper, held the previous record.

MOST DUCKS BY INDIAN SKIPPERS IN TESTS:

Skipper Matches Innings Ducks

Virat Kohli 61 101 9

MS Dhoni 60 96 8

MK Pataudi 40 73 7

Kapil Dev 34 48 6

(Inputs from S.PERVEZ QAISER)

