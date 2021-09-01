September 01, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs IND: Karnataka Speedster Prasidh Krishna Added To India Test Squad Ahead Of Oval Test

ENG Vs IND: Karnataka Speedster Prasidh Krishna Added To India Test Squad Ahead Of Oval Test

Prasidh Krishna, 25, has played only nine first-class games with 34 wickets in his kitty

PTI 01 September 2021, Last Updated at 3:24 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs IND: Karnataka Speedster Prasidh Krishna Added To India Test Squad Ahead Of Oval Test
Prasidh Krishna played three ODI matches against England at home taking six wickets.
Courtesy: Twitter
ENG Vs IND: Karnataka Speedster Prasidh Krishna Added To India Test Squad Ahead Of Oval Test
outlookindia.com
2021-09-01T15:24:23+05:30

Karnataka speedster Prasidh Krishna, who has been on the standby with the Indian team for the past three months, was on Wednesday added to the main squad ahead of the fourth Test against England at the Oval. Live Streaming | News

The decision is an indication that Prasidh could be in line for a first XI call-up either at the Oval or in Manchester with team management keen to monitor the workload management of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee - based on the request of the team management - has added fast bowler Prasidh Krishna to India’s squad for the fourth Test," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a release.

The 25-year-old has played only nine first-class games with 34 wickets in his kitty and earlier this year played three ODI matches at home against the same opposition, taking six wickets.

India's squad for the fourth Test: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
Standby player: Arzan Nagwaswalla.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Scores: NZ Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Prasidh Krishna Oval India vs England England vs India India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos