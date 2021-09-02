ENG Vs IND, 4th Test: Ravichandran Ashwin Ignored Again As Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur Return For India

England skipper Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fourth Test at the Oval, London on Thursday as world's No 1 off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was ignored for the fourth time in a row.

England made two changes, bringing in Ollie Pope in place of Jos Buttler, while fit-again Chris Woakes replaced Sam Curran.

The Indian Cricket Team is sporting black armbands today to honour the demise of Shri Vasudev Paranjape.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/9pEd2ZB8ol — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2021

Buttler missed out to be with his wife, who is due to give birth to their second child.

India also made two changes with Umesh Yadav replacing Ishant Sharma and Shardul Thakur coming in place of Mohammed Shami. Both Sharma and Shami are suffering from niggles.

Kohli reasoned that left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is as good an option against four left-handers in the English line-up using the rough created by the fast bowlers.

The five-match series is currently tied 1-1 after England won the third Test by an innings and 76 runs at Leeds.

