August 27, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs IND, 3rd Test: 'Jarvo 69' Strikes Again, Enters Field Of Play At Headingley - Watch

ENG Vs IND, 3rd Test: 'Jarvo 69' Strikes Again, Enters Field Of Play At Headingley - Watch

The cricket fan had managed to enter the playing field at Lord's too. On Friday, he entered field at the fall of Rohit Sharma, all dressed up to bat

PTI 27 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:36 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs IND, 3rd Test: 'Jarvo 69' Strikes Again, Enters Field Of Play At Headingley - Watch
A cricket fan named 'Jarvo 69' managed to enter the playing field on the third day of the third Test between India and England at Headingley.
Screengrab: Twitter
ENG Vs IND, 3rd Test: 'Jarvo 69' Strikes Again, Enters Field Of Play At Headingley - Watch
outlookindia.com
2021-08-27T22:36:08+05:30

The intruder in now-famous fan 'Jarvo 69' came alive yet again on the third day of the third Test between India and England at Headingley as he entered the playing arena, this time in batting gear. 3rd Test Blog | Scores | News

He had also walked his way into the Lord's ground on Day 4 of the second Test between the two sides and was seen setting the field for the Indian team, leaving the spectators and viewers in splits.

At Lord's, the  fan, who claims to be a popular prankster, was spotted walking casually on the ground in an Indian jersey with his name on the back. He had to be escorted out after being spotted and after that he also revealed how Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj reacted after spotting him.


Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja could barely control their laughter, before the man was escorted off by the security guards.

On Friday too, he made an intrusion after opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the final session of play, even India tried to stage a comeback in the match.

This time he was wearing a surgical mask under his helmet before security personnel came and escorted him out of the ground.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Cristiano Ronaldo Heading Back To Manchester United, Premier League

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Mohammed Siraj Ravindra Jadeja Headingley India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket India vs England England vs India Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos