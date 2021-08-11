England vs India, 2nd Test: Saqib Mahmood Called As Cover For Injured Stuart Broad

August 11, 2021
Saqib, 24, has played 16 white ball games for England, which includes seven ODIs and nine T20Is

PTI 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 3:51 pm
In 22 first-class games, Saqib Mahmood has picked up 65 wickets.
 Lancashire seam bowler Saqib Mahmood has been added to the England squad as cover for the second Test against India. 2nd Test Preview | Live Streaming | News

It is understood that Saqib is being brought in as a cover after veteran pacer Stuart Broad picked up a calf muscle injury during Tuesday's training session at the Lord's.

The 24-year-old Saqib, who is of Pakistani descent, has played 16 white ball games for England, which includes seven ODIs and nine T20Is in which he has totalled 21 wickets.

In 22 first-class games, he has picked up 65 wickets.

With Saqib joining the squad, the ECB informed that off-spinner "Dom Bess will leave the squad and return to Yorkshire this morning."

