ENG vs IND, 2nd Test: Chris Silverwood Says England Top-order Needs To Step Up Vs India At Lord's

Head coach Chris Silverwood has called for the England top order to step up its game, adding that opener Haseeb Hameed is putting forward a "very strong case" for a recall ahead of the second Test against India. (More Cricket News)



England's top order has been struggling for some time. Rory Burns, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley failed to breach past the 30 run mark in either of the two innings of the drawn first Test.



"Yes, I think we do need to step up," Silverwood said in an interaction with the English media on Monday.



"Joe's been phenomenal for the last six months, really. But what we need to do is make sure that the guys that are batting with him are coming to the party as well. We need the guys around Joe scoring some more runs to take the pressure off him," he added.



Root has now scored four Test hundreds this year. In the first Test, the 30-year-old scored 64 in the first innings and then came up with a masterful 109 to help England put up a much-improved batting show in their second innings.



"We have to address and accept we are not getting those runs so we have to look at why. It's not through lack of effort or hard work. It's just a case that we have to try and find a formula that works. That's a work in progress at the moment.

"We need to do something. Ideally, we get the guys scoring runs again and get the confidence back in them. But if that doesn't happen obviously I have to have a look.



"Ultimately, if it isn't working I have to take a view on why and how do I change that. I have invested in these guys. I would rather be accused of giving somebody one too many chances than not enough. But at some point I will have to make a decision," Silverwood said.



Hameed had made an impressive start to his Test career five years ago in the three matches against India. However, a broken finger had ruled him out of the tour which was followed by a considerable dip in form.



"I'm confident he's as ready as he could be.



"He put his best foot forward in Durham when he scored that hundred and what he did early season in the championship shows there's a lot of class there as well.



"I think he is making a very strong case and at some point, we may make a decision and give him an opportunity."



Silverwood said Moeen Ali, who is not part of the current squad, is also under consideration in the absence of all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes.



"Moeen is certainly under consideration."



"He's always been part of our consideration. So that's something that Joe and I are going to chat about at Lord's. We know he is a fine cricketer and we know he is showing fine form in the Hundred at the moment, though I appreciate it's a different format.



"All-rounders such Ben Stokes or Chris Woakes usually give you options all-round. Unfortunately, we've found ourselves squeezed through circumstance recently and we haven't been able to do that.



"Could Mo play at Lord's? All I'll say is my mind's not closed to anything. If it fits and works for the team then it's something we have to consider," Silverwood added.

