﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Calcutta Football League 2019, East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan: Live Streaming, Time, Venue And Other Details

Calcutta Football League 2019, East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan: Live Streaming, Time, Venue And Other Details

East Bengal face Mohun Bagan in a Calcutta Football League 2019 fixture on September 1, 3:00 PM IST. Here are the live streaming, venue, time and other details of the highly anticipated Kolkata Derby clash.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Calcutta Football League 2019, East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan: Live Streaming, Time, Venue And Other Details
Mohun Bagan will be hoping for a positive turn of results.
Twitter
Calcutta Football League 2019, East Bengal Vs Mohun Bagan: Live Streaming, Time, Venue And Other Details
outlookindia.com
2019-08-31T20:26:22+0530

Defending champions Mohun Bagan will be aiming for a win against East Bengal in the Calcutta Football League, when they face each other on September 1 in a highly-anticipated Kolkata derby clash.

(PREVIEW | FOOTBALL NEWS)

Currently 4th in the standings, Alejandro Menendez' side will be aiming to climb up the table. Meanwhile, Kibu Vicuna's Bagan is at a lowly ninth position, and will be aiming to build some momentum after losing the Durand Cup final to Gokulam Kerala.

Time And Venue

Mohun Bagan will face East Bengal in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, on September 1, 3:00 PM IST.

Broadcast

The match will be broadcasted live on Sadhna News. It will also be live streamed by Sadhna News YouTube and Addatimes. The latter can also be used in mobile phones, after downloading the application from Google Play Store. Outlook will be providing the live commentary, updates and score on www.outlookindia.com/sports/football.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Football Mohun Bagan East Bengal Sports
Next Story : CBI Takes Over Probe Into ‘Phone-Tapping’ Of Politicians During Cong-JDS Govt In Karnataka
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters