East Bengal Hopeful Of Joining ISL With Help Of West Bengal Govt: Club Official

An East Bengal official on Sunday said the club's new financial tie-up with an investor has reached an advanced stage with the help of the West Bengal government, brightening their hopes of joining the Indian Super League (ISL). (More Football News)

With their Centenary Foundation Day barely a month away, the club is grappling with financial woes following the premature pull-out of its former investor Quess Corp, who were the title sponsors for two seasons.

But now the state's political leaders, both ruling and opposition, have weighed in to support the century-old club. But it remains to be seen whether East Bengal can follow suit their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, who have joined the top-tier ISL by forming a new entity with reigning champions ATK.

"The government is helping out in roping in an investor and it's at an advanced stage. We will announce it when everything is finalised," the East Bengal official told PTI.

East Bengal also have got a strong backing from the opposition party with Jadavpur MLA Sujan Chakraborty writing a letter to chief minister Mamata Banerjee to facilitate the move.

"We are very grateful for Sujanda's support. Both the West Bengal government and East Bengal are very, very hopeful to join the ISL from next season," the East Bengal official said.

The CM has already taken up the matter with the All India Football Federation President Praful Patel.