Durand Cup Final: Mohun Bagan Gear Up For Title Clash Vs Resurgent Gokulam Kerala – Live Streaming, Venue, Time

Having last won the respected trophy in 2000, legacy Indian football club Mohun Bagan will face Gokulam Kerala in the 2019 Durand Cup final in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on August 24.

(FOOTBALL NEWS)

Also, having registered the most Durand Cup trophies, Bagan will be hoping to lift the trophy, somewhat reminiscent of their glory days. Also, it will be the perfect start for new gaffer Kibu Vicuna, going ahead into the new domestic football season. Meanwhile, the home side will be depending on new arrival and star striker Salva Chamorro, who has scored three goals in the competition.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala will be aiming to lift their first Durand Cup title, when they face the Mariners. The South Indian side will be relying heavily on their captain Marcus Joseph, who single-handedly ran the show in their semifinal win against East Bengal. Joseph is currently the tournament's top scorer with nine goals.

It is also worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

Time And Venue



Mohun Bagan will face Gokulam Kerala at Salt Lake Stadium, on August 24, 5:00 PM IST.

Broadcast

The final will be live broadcasted via Star Sports 3/ Star Sports 1 Bangla. It will be live streamed via Hotstar and Jio TV.