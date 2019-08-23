﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Durand Cup Final: Mohun Bagan Gear Up For Title Clash Vs Resurgent Gokulam Kerala – Live Streaming, Venue, Time

Durand Cup Final: Mohun Bagan Gear Up For Title Clash Vs Resurgent Gokulam Kerala – Live Streaming, Venue, Time

With the 2019 Durand Cup finally coming to a wrap, Mohun Bagan and Gokulam Kerala are one step away from holding the reputed trophy, with both facing each other in the final on August 24, Salt Lake Stadium. Here are the live streaming, time and venue details.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Durand Cup Final: Mohun Bagan Gear Up For Title Clash Vs Resurgent Gokulam Kerala – Live Streaming, Venue, Time
It is also worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.
Durand Cup
Durand Cup Final: Mohun Bagan Gear Up For Title Clash Vs Resurgent Gokulam Kerala – Live Streaming, Venue, Time
outlookindia.com
2019-08-23T16:14:21+0530

Having last won the respected trophy in 2000, legacy Indian football club Mohun Bagan will face Gokulam Kerala in the 2019 Durand Cup final in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium on August 24.

(FOOTBALL NEWS)

Also, having registered the most Durand Cup trophies, Bagan will be hoping to lift the trophy, somewhat reminiscent of their glory days. Also, it will be the perfect start for new gaffer Kibu Vicuna, going ahead into the new domestic football season. Meanwhile, the home side will be depending on new arrival and star striker Salva Chamorro, who has scored three goals in the competition.

Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala will be aiming to lift their first Durand Cup title, when they face the Mariners. The South Indian side will be relying heavily on their captain Marcus Joseph, who single-handedly ran the show in their semifinal win against East Bengal. Joseph is currently the tournament's top scorer with nine goals.

ALSO READ: Durand Cup 2019: Gokulam Kerala Beat 16-Time Champions East Bengal On Penalties To Enter Maiden Final

It is also worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

Time And Venue

Mohun Bagan will face Gokulam Kerala at Salt Lake Stadium, on August 24, 5:00 PM IST.

Broadcast

The final will be live broadcasted via Star Sports 3/ Star Sports 1 Bangla. It will be live streamed via Hotstar and Jio TV.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Football Durand Cup Mohun Bagan Gokulam Kerala FC Sports
Next Story : Hero Electric Optima And Nyx Extended Range Variants Launched
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters