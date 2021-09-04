Durand Cup 2021, Live Streaming: When And Where To Indian Air Force Vs Mohammedan Sporting Football Match

The 130th edition of the oldest club football tournament in Asia – The Durand Cup, kicks off with a mouth-watering, Group A clash between the Indian Air Force football team and Kolkata giant Mohammedan Sporting at Kolkata on Sunday (September 5). (More Football News)

Mohammedan, the first civilian club to win the Durand Cup in 1940, are the sole flag-bearers of Kolkata football in this year’s tournament. And they sure start as the favourites against the Air Force team.

The tournament was cancelled last season due to the coronavirus pandemic with only Indian Super League and I-League taking place in strict bio-bubbles. As many as 16 teams will compete in this edition, including six teams from the defence and paramilitary services. Gokulam Kerala are the defending champions.

Prize Money

Winners will get INR 40 lakh. Runners will get INR 20 lakh and the two losing semi-finalists will get INR 5 lakh each.

Match and telecast details

Match: First match of Durand Cup 2021 between Indian Air Force and Mohammedan Sporting

Date: September 5 (Sunday), 2021

Time: 4:15 PM IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yubabharati Krirangan (VYBK), Kolkata

TV Channels: Not available

Live Streaming: Addatimes app and website.

Groups

Group A: Indian Air Force Football Team, Bengaluru United, CRPF, Mohammedan Sporting Club;

Group B: Army Green Football Team, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Sudeva Delhi FC;

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Delhi FC, Indian Navy Football Team, Kerala Blasters FC;

Group D: Assam Rifles Football Team, Army Red Football Team, Gokulam Kerala Football Club, Hyderabad FC.

Complete Schedule

September 5: Indian Air Force Football Team vs Mohammedan Sporting Club – 4:15 PM IST;

September 6: CRPF vs FC Bengaluru United – 3:00 PM IST, Jamshedpur FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC – 3:00 PM IST;

September 7: FC Goa vs Army Green Football Team – 3:00 PM IST;

September 8: Delhi FC vs Indian Navy Football Team – 3:00 PM IST;

September 9: Indian Air Force Football Team vs FC Bengaluru United – 3:00 PM IST, Assam Rifles Football Team vs Army Red Football Team – 3:00 PM IST;

September 10: CRPF vs Mohammedan Sporting Club – 3:00 PM IST, Jamshedpur FC vs Army Green Football Team – 3:00 PM IST;

September 11: Kerala Blasters FC vs Indian Navy Football Team – 3:00 PM IST;

September 12: Assam Rifles Football Team vs Hyderabad FC – 3:00 PM IST, Gokulam Kerala FC vs Army Red Football Team – 3:00 PM IST;

September 13: FC Goa vs Sudeva Delhi FC – 3:00 PM IST;

September 14: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs FC Bengaluru United – 3:00 PM IST, CRPF vs Indian Air Force Football Team – 3:00 PM IST;

September 15: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – 3:00 PM IST;

September 16: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Hyderabad FC – 3:00 PM IST;

September 17: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa – 3:00 PM IST, Army Green Football Team vs Sudeva Delhi FC – 3:00 PM IST;

September 18: Delhi FC vs Bengaluru FC – 3:00 PM IST;

September 19: Army Red Football Team vs Hyderabad FC – 3:00 PM IST, Assam Rifles vs Gokulam Kerala FC – 3:00 PM IST;

September 21: Bengaluru FC vs Indian Navy Football Team – 3:00 PM IST, Delhi FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – 3:00 PM IST;

September 23: Quarter-final 1 – 3:00 PM IST

September 24: Quarter-final 2 – 3:00 PM IST, Quarter-final 3 – 3:00 PM IST

September 25: Quarter-final 4 – 3:00 PM IST

September 27: Semi-final 1 – TBD

September 29: Semi-final 2 – TBD

October 3: Final – TBD

Venues

Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) aka Salt Lake Stadium, Kalyani Municipality Stadium and Mohun Bagan ground.

