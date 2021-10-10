Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Dream11 Stops Fantasy Cricket Operations, Falls In Line With Karnataka's Ban On Online Gaming

Dream11 is one of India's leading fantasy sports operators and a major partner of the Indian cricket Board (BCCI) and sponsors several IPL teams.

Dream11 Stops Fantasy Cricket Operations, Falls In Line With Karnataka's Ban On Online Gaming
Dream11 had flouted the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act 2021 for five days when all other major operators had stopped.

Trending

Dream11 Stops Fantasy Cricket Operations, Falls In Line With Karnataka's Ban On Online Gaming
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T17:13:37+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Soumitra Bose

Soumitra Bose

More stories from Soumitra Bose
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 5:13 pm

After choosing to ignore the ban on online gaming by the Karnataka government, Dream11, India's top fantasy operator, has withdrawn its services from Sunday afternoon. The ban came into force on October 5. (More Cricket News)

Dream11's withdrawal comes at the business end of the Indian Premier League 2021. The first qualifier between Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings will be played in Dubai tonight. The winner will play the final on October 15.

In a message posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon, fantasy cricket operators Dream11 said: "... following the recent media coverage, our Karnataka users have expressed deep concerns and anxiety on their safety and security. In order to allay our users' concerns, we have decided to suspend operations in Karnataka."

READ: Dream11 Founders Face Action

Dream11 clarified: "From 1pm IST on 10th October 2021, any Karnataka residents will not be allowed to participate in pay-to-play contests on Dream11. You can, however, continue participating in free-to-play contests."

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The company also said: "We want to assure you that your account balance is always safe on Dream11. If you have winnings that you would like to withdraw, you can verify your account and place a withdrawal request by 23rd October, 2021."

This will come as a big relief to several Dream11 app users who had been seeking clarity from the operator ever since the ban came into play but never got a definite reply.

Users were particularly confused since major operators like MPL, Paytm First Games and My11Circle had blocked their apps in Karnataka.

Interestingly, another popular app, MyTeam11, has been operating in Karnataka in spite of the ban. This app is endorsed by former cricket star Virender Sehwag and promises "crores in winnings." At the time of writing this report, the company did not respond to Outlook's query on the status of its operations in Karnataka.

The Dream11 withdrawal also comes hot on the heels of an FIR that was filed in Bengaluru on Friday. The FIR, filed by a cab driver named Manjunath, accused Dream11 cofounders Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth for breaking the new law that prohibits online games that involved stakes (money).

Dream11's message posted on Twitter has been tagged to Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and the state's Home minister Araga Jnanendra, who said the FIR to book the law-breakers was a "big win" in the government's fight against online gaming. As per reports, Dream11 said the FIR was "motivated" and was considering legal options.

The happenings in last few days have reflected poorly on the online gaming industry which is increasingly looking fragmented. While it has certainly sullied Dream11's brand image, it has left operators and close to 80 million real money gaming users in the lurch.

Not only due to the lack of a credible and trustworthy association and several grey areas in the law, one-upmanship has left operators doubting each other's intention and business ethics.

Tags

Soumitra Bose Cricket Dream11 Betting Online Games Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Retires After Injury, Indian Beat Spain 3-2 In Opener

Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Retires After Injury, Indian Beat Spain 3-2 In Opener

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Chennai Super Kings – Strengths and Weaknesses

DC Vs CSK, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Sweat Over Fitness Of Marcus Stoinis

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20I: India Women Lose By 14 Runs And Series 0-2

Prize Money For ICC T20 World Cup Revealed, Winners To Get USD 1.6 Million

IPL 2021, Eliminator, RCB Vs KKR: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore Face Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders

T20 World Cup: No Threat To Afghanistan's Participation, Says ICC Acting CEO

T20 Casting A Dark Shadow Over Test Cricket: Ian Chappell

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from Sports

Decision Review System To Make Debut In 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup

Decision Review System To Make Debut In 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Delhi Capitals – Strengths and Weaknesses

IPL 2021, DC Vs CSK: Delhi Capitals – Strengths and Weaknesses

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs - Highlights

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs - Highlights

2022 Commonwealth Games Hockey Controversy: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Not Amused With India Pullout

2022 Commonwealth Games Hockey Controversy: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Not Amused With India Pullout

Read More from Outlook

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Coal Crisis: Rise In International Prices Create Shortage, Says Union Coal Minister

Outlook Business Team / The international price of imported coal has increased like anything all of a sudden, with the power plants that used imported coals stopped electricity generation.

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy CM KP Maurya's visit last Sunday.

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

AUS-W Vs IND-W, 3rd T20: India Women Lose Tour Finale By 14 Runs

Outlook Web Bureau / Chasing a 150-run target against Australia women, India women could manage only 135/6 in 20 overs. India already lost the multi-series format.

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Why Rumours Of Shah Faesal’s Posting Surface, This Time As An Advisor To Lt Governor

Naseer Ganai / Since January this year, Shah Faesal broke his long silence and is seen praising the government.

Advertisement