Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Dream 11 'Flouts' Karnataka's Law Banning Online Gaming; Operators Sniff Double Standards

The Karnataka government's decision to ban online gaming has left several top platforms in the lurch but is the law being implemented uniformly?

Dream 11 'Flouts' Karnataka's Law Banning Online Gaming; Operators Sniff Double Standards
The online gaming industry is suffering due to an acute lack of direction from authorities. The double standards in execution of rules has caused intense heatburn among top operators. | For representational purpose only

Trending

Dream 11 'Flouts' Karnataka's Law Banning Online Gaming; Operators Sniff Double Standards
outlookindia.com
2021-10-07T01:07:07+05:30
Soumitra Bose
Soumitra Bose

Soumitra Bose

More stories from Soumitra Bose
View All

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 1:07 am

India's online gaming big boys are in a tizzy after Karnataka banned real money gaming on October 5. Close to 100 Bangalore-based operators, some of whom are endorsed by India's top celebrities like Virat Kohli, are worried that they may have to shut shop in India. (More Cricket News)

Close to 4,000 jobs in India's Silicon Valley are at stake when the country is slowly limping back to normalcy even as the third wave of the COVID pandemic lurks.

But one operator, Dream11, has contemptuously defied the ban. Till the time of writing this piece, Dream11, India's leading fantasy sports operator which is endorsed by former skipper MS Dhoni, was operating its app in full swing.

Not in Karnataka alone but the Dream11 app was accessible to some users in Telangana, Assam, Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh as well. These are the other states that have banned online games where people put in money to play.

The Karnataka law, which came into effect late on Tuesday, bans online games involving betting and wagering, and "any act or risking money, or otherwise on the unknown result of an event including on a game of skill".

From the Magazine

Future Of Education: Are Curriculum Changes Politically Motivated?

When Caste, Gender, Women’s Movement Were All 'Out Of Syllabus'

What Stories Should We Share With Our Children?

Relooking, Retelling And Rereading Women In The Epics

Challenges Notwithstanding, Why US Wants ‘Partnership Of The 21st Century’ To Blossom With India

The legal interpretation of the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Act 2021 seems to be core conundrum. The implementation of the law is an even bigger issue as it has been observed that governments can be 'selective' and can turn a blind eye to specific companies who choose to flout the rules.

Jay Sayta, technology and gaming lawyer says: "The new law passed by the Karnataka legislature applies to all skill-based games played for wager or stake. The law in its present form does not exempt any game or format.

"If any company or person is aggrieved by the current law, the available remedy is to challenge it in courts and get an order. Continuing to offer services in Karnataka after the law is in force can attract criminal liability."

Unlike Dream11, all other top operators have taken active measures to geo-block and prevent customers from states where online gaming has been prohibited. Prominent among them are MPL, Paytm and My11Circle. All three are endorsed by current or former Indian cricket captains -- Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

Interestingly, all three operators -- Dream11, MPL, Paytm -- are involved with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and partners the richest cricket board in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, the 2021 edition of which is underway in the UAE.

Dream11, which sponsored IPL 2020 after Vivo withdrew for a year, is clearly not keen on losing business when IPL 2021 is in full swing in the UAE. The company refused to comment when asked why it was flouting Karnataka's ban on online games that involved stakes.

"We are not commenting on the matter," said a company spokesperson. Several operators are alarmed that Karnataka has allowed Dream11 to function under the radar.

"Who is advising Dream11 by the way to stay open in Karnataka? Is it possible they have some deal from the government which allows them to operate and not comply with law?" said a top official with a major operator on condition of anonymity.

The deep fracture among the top operators is crystal clear. The online gaming operators have not been able to put a united front.

The Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports, founded and controlled by Dream11, has offered little comfort to its members like MPL or My11Circle.

Interestingly, in a note (assessed by Outlook) sent to its members, the FIFS said: "Given the penal consequences prescribed for violation of the Police Act, members must exercise abundant caution in the State of Karnataka.

"Members are strongly encouraged to consult with their legal counsel while deciding on whether to continue to offer pay-to-play variants of fantasy sports in the State of Karnataka in light of the amendments. We will continue to track the associated legal developments."

Tags

Soumitra Bose Mahendra Singh Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar Sourav Ganguly Virat Kohli Karnataka Cricket Online Games Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, First T20 At Gold Coast: Where To See Live And Match Timings

Live Streaming Of Australia Women Vs India Women, First T20 At Gold Coast: Where To See Live And Match Timings

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

Wrestling World Championship: Anshu Malik Creates History, Becomes First India Woman To Enter Final

Online Abuse Prevents Wasim Akram From Taking Pakistan National Team Assignments

SAFF Football Championship: India Aim To Register Tournament’s First Win Vs Sri Lanka

Ashes 2021: England Agree To Tour Down Under In December - Report

Wrestling World Championship: Sarita Mor Stuns Defending Champ Linda Morais To Enter Semis

SAFF Football Championship 2021, Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka - Where To See Live

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

The Art Of Samit Das: The Mother As Muse

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mahalaya: The Beginning Of Worship Of The Devi

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Mumbai Indians Tame Rajasthan Royals, Stay In Hunt For IPL 2021 Playoffs

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Vaishali Shadangule's Festive-Winter Collection, 'Shakunta

Advertisement

More from Sports

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stop Royal Challengers Bangalore's Winning Streak In IPL 2021 - Highlights

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Stop Royal Challengers Bangalore's Winning Streak In IPL 2021 - Highlights

FIH Stars Awards: Indian Hockey Players Steal Show, Belgium Say 'It Is Not Normal'

FIH Stars Awards: Indian Hockey Players Steal Show, Belgium Say 'It Is Not Normal'

IPL 2021: KKR Eye Handsome Win Over Rajasthan Royals With Playoffs Spot In Mind

IPL 2021: KKR Eye Handsome Win Over Rajasthan Royals With Playoffs Spot In Mind

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

AUS-W Vs IND-W: Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s Return A Big Boost For India Ahead Of T20 Series

Read More from Outlook

Lakhimpur Violence: SC To Hear Matter Thursday; Priyanka, Rahul Meet Grieving Families

Lakhimpur Violence: SC To Hear Matter Thursday; Priyanka, Rahul Meet Grieving Families

Outlook Web Desk / As per the case list uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the matter.

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Lakhimpur Kheri Tragedy Was Pre-Planned To Teach Us A Lesson, Says Farmer Leader And Eye-Witness

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Farmer leader Paramjeet Singh Pummy told Outlook that he saw Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son exiting car that mowed over four protesting farmers on Sunday.

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Thriller To Dent RCB’s Chances For Top-Two Finish

PTI / A tight final over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar was enough to script a four-run win for bottom-rankers Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH pick up their third win of IPL 2021.

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Valuation Conundrum: Why Nifty Is Still At A Reasonable Level

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / Beginning today in a 3-part series we look at the current euphoria around the Indian stock markets when experts are confused with the meteoric rise of the markets despite no comparative growth in the economy.

Advertisement