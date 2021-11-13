Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 13, 2021
Discarded Ahsan Ali Hits Triple Century In Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Ahsan Ali is best known as a specialist T20 batter with a penchant for scoring quick runs. He has also played for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Discarded Ahsan Ali Hits Triple Century In Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
Ahsan Ali scored 303 not out off 385 balls for the Sindh team against Central Punjab on the final day of the day-night match at the Gaddafi Stadium. | Courtesy: Twitter (@TheRealPCB_Live)

Discarded Ahsan Ali Hits Triple Century In Pakistan's Quaid-e-Azam Trophy
2021-11-13T21:37:41+05:30
Published: 13 Nov 2021, Updated: 13 Nov 2021 9:37 pm

Pakistan’s discarded young batter Ahsan Ali on Saturday became only the ninth player in the history of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the country's premier first class competition, to score a triple century. (More Cricket News)

Ali, who played for the Pakistan T20 team against Bangladesh last year and was then dropped, made 303 not out from 385 balls for the Sindh team against Central Punjab on the final day of the day-night match at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The pink ball match between the two sides ended in a draw.

Ali resumed his innings on 284 on Saturday and went on to reach his triple hundred after which Sindh captain Asad Shafiq declared the innings at 616 for five.

Ali ironically is best known as a specialist T20 batsman with a penchant for scoring quick runs and has also played for Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

The other batters to have scored 300 or more in the tournament are Hanif Mohammad (499 for Karachi in 1958/59), Aftab Baloch (428 for Sindh in 1973/74), Naved Latif (394 for Sargodha in 2000/01), Imran Farhat (308 for Lahore in 2012/13), Rafatullah Mohmand (302 not out for WAPDA in 2009/10), Shoaib Khan (300 not out for Peshawar in 2003/04), Bazid Khan (300 not out for Rawalpindi in 2004/05) and Hamza Ghanchi (300 not out for Karachi Whites in 2016/17).

