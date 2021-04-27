Delhi Capitals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Live Streaming: Likely XIs, Updated Squads, Head-to-head, How To Watch

It will be a clash of equals when Delhi Capitals (DC) meet Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 22nd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Both the teams have played five matches each and won four each.

Rishabh Pant's Delhi started their IPL 2021 campaign with a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings, then lost to Rajasthan Royals by three wickets. But they registered back-to-back wins against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians -- both by six wickets, and Sunrisers Hyderabad via Super Over.

Virat Kohli's RCB suffered their first defeat of the season, a 69-run hammering from CSK. Before that, they beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets, SRH by six runs, Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs and RR by 10 wickets.

The match will feature season's top run-scorer -- Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan (259) -- and the two top wicket-takers -- Bangalore's Harshal Patel (15) and Delhi's Avesh Khan (11).

Interestingly, RCB's top scorer Glenn Maxwell will meet his bete noire, Amit Mishra in a fascinating match-up. The wily Indian spinner has dismissed the Aussie 'Big Show' four times but has also conceded runs at the rate of 11.38.

Besides the two captains, who are hungry to show their batting prowess, the match will also see the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Kagiso Rabada, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, etc.

Head-to-head: This will be their 26th meeting. RCB lead the head-to-head record 14-10. But DC had league doubles in the last two seasons.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 22nd match of IPL 2021 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Date: April 22 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Dan Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.

Playing XIs in the previous match:

Delhi Capitals (vs Sunrisers Hyderabad): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (vs Chennai Super Kings): Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Updated Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed.

