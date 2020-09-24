September 24, 2020
Corona
Dean Jones Dies Of Heart Attack: Tributes Pour In For Australian Cricket Legend

Tributes have poured in for former Australian batsman Dean Jones, who died at the age of 59 in Mumbai after suffering a heart attack

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2020
Dean Jones
Screengrab: Twitter
outlookindia.com
2020-09-24T17:52:09+05:30

The Cricket fraternity mourned the death of legendary Australia cricketer Dean Jones, who died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 59. (More Cricket News)

He was working as a commentator on the Indian Premier League (IPL). The IPL expressed sorrow at the news, in a statement that read: "We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief."

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann was among the many to pay tribute to Jones, who played 164 ODIs and 52 Test matches in a successful career.

Lehmann wrote on Twitter: "So sad. RIP legend and love to his family, our thoughts are with them all xxxx".

In a release, Cricket Australia said Jones won "admirers the world over with his dashing shot-making and superb fielding.

Here's how others have expressed their grief:

Attacking right-hander Jones made 3,631 runs at an average of 44.61 during his Test career and racked up 6,068 at 44.61 on the ODI stage.

The Victorian made 11 Test centuries and seven hundreds for Australia in one-day cricket, also crafting 60 half-centuries for his country.

Jones showed his incredibly strong character by scoring a magnificent 210 in hot and humid conditions in a tied Test with India in 1986.

He also struck a brilliant 216, his highest Test score, against a formidable West Indies attack in Adelaide three years later.

