Tuesday, Oct 26, 2021
Davis Cup Tennis Finals: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev Headline Rosters

Starting from November 25, a total of 18 countries will participate in group-stage matches. The semifinals and final will be held in the city of Madrid.

Novak Djokovic will lead the Serbian side that also includes Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kecmanovic in Davis Cup Finals. | File photo

outlookindia.com
2021-10-26T10:54:03+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 26 Oct 2021, Updated: 26 Oct 2021 10:54 am

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev headline the rosters announced for the Davis Cup Finals that begin next month. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic, a 20-time major champion who fell one win short of a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2021, is joined on Serbia’s squad by Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere and Miomir Kekmanovic.

Medvedev, who is ranked No. 2 and claimed his first Grand Slam title by beating Djokovic in the final at Flushing Meadows in September, leads a Russian team that includes No. 6 Andrey Rublev, No. 19 Aslan Karatsev, No. 30 Karen Khachanov and Evgeny Donskoy.

Eighteen countries will participate in group-stage matches starting November 25 on indoor hard courts in Madrid; Innsbruck, Austria; and Turin, Italy. After the quarterfinals in those cities, the semifinals and final will be held in Madrid.

Spain is the reigning champion thanks to its 2019 title; the Davis Cup was called off last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the full rosters, listed by groups for the opening stage:

Group A (Madrid)

Russia: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov, Evgeny Donskoy.

Spain: Pablo Carreño Busta, Roberto Bautista Agut, Carlos Alcaraz, Feliciano Lopez, Marcel Granollers

Ecuador: Emilio Gomez, Roberto Quiroz, Diego Hidalgo, Gonzalo Escobar, Cayetano March

Group B (Madrid)

Canada: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, Vasek Pospisil, Brayden Schnur, Peter Polansky

Kazakhstan: Alexander Bublik, Mikhail Kukushkin, Dmitry Popko, Aleksandr Nedovyesov, Andrey Golubev

Sweden: Elias Ymer, Mikael Ymer, Jonathan Mridha, Andre Goransson

Group C (Innsbruck)

France: Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Richard Gasquet, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Nicolas Mahut

Britain: Cameron Norrie, Daniel Evans, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski

Czech Republic: Jiri Vesely, Tomas Machac, Zdenek Kolar, Jiri Lehecka, Lukas Rosol

Group D (Turin)

Croatia: Marin Cilic, Borna Coric, Borna Gojo, Nikola Mektic, Mate Pavic

Australia: Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Alexei Popyrin, John Peers

Hungary: Marton Fucsovics, Attila Balazs, Zsombor Marozsan, Mate Valkusz

Group E (Turin)

United States: John Isner, Reilly Opelka, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, Rajeev Ram

Italy: Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Musetti

Colombia: Daniel Galan, Nicolas Mejia, Juan Sebastian Cabal, Robert Farah

Group F (Innsbruck)

Serbia: Novak Djokovic, Filip Krajinovic, Dusan Lajovic, Laslo Djere, Miomir Kecmanovic

Germany: Jan Lennard Struff, Dominik Koepfer, Peter Gojowczyk, Kevin Krawietz, Tim Puetz

Austria: Dennis Novak, Jurij Rodionov, Gerald Melzer, Oliver Marach, Philipp Oswald.

