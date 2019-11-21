Poshan
﻿
Davis Cup Finals: Rafael Nadal Dethrones Croatia And Puts Spain Into Last Eight

Rafael Nadal helped Spain ease into the quarter-finals at the Davis Cup finals with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Croatia's Borna Gojo on Wednesday.

Omnisport 21 November 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates his victory over Croatia's Borna Gojo during their Davis Cup match in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday.
AP
outlookindia.com
2019-11-21T09:49:30+0530

Rafael Nadal ended Croatia's reign as Davis Cup champions and put Spain into the quarter-finals after history was made in Germany's clean sweep of Argentina on Wednesday (November 20). 

Nadal sealed the hosts' passage into the last eight at La Caja Magica with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Borna Gojo, the World No. 1's 26th consecutive singles win in the competition. (TENNIS NEWS

That gave Spain a 2-0 lead and ensured Croatia could not finish above Russia in Group B due to Andrey Rublev's defeat of Roberto Bautista Agut on Tuesday.

Bautista Agut earlier made amends for that loss by easing to a 6-1 6-3 thrashing of Nikola Mektic in the opening rubber on day three.

Germany made a dream start in Madrid, beating Argentina 3-0 with Philipp Kohlschreiber seeing off Guido Pella 1-6 6-3 6-4 and Jan-Lennard Struff a 6-3 7-6 (10-8) victor over Diego Schwartzman.

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies put the icing on the cake against Maximo Gonzalez and Leonardo Mayer by winning the longest Davis Cup tie-break – taking the final set 7-6 (20-18).

Germany are top of Group C and denied Argentina the chance to seal a spot in the quarter-finals. 

Andy Murray marked his first Davis Cup appearance in over three years with a hard-fought 6-7 (7-9) 6-4 7-6 (7-5) win over Tallon Griekspoor in Great Britain's 2-1 Group E success over Netherlands.

Novak Djokovic eased past Yoshihito Nishioka  6-1 6-2 in Serbia's 3-0 triumph over Japan, while Australia progressed after beating Belgium 2-1 and the United States edged Italy 2-1 in a clash between two nations already eliminated.

