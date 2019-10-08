Poshan
Cuteness Overloaded: Believe It Or Not, Roger Federer Changes Social Media Profile Picture On Fans' Request

Roger Federer, who began his Shanghai Masters campaign with a comfortable victory on Tuesday, replaced his old DP with a photo of his childhood

IANS 08 October 2019
Kid Federer!
outlookindia.com
2019-10-08T22:23:11+0530

Tennis legend Roger Federer changed his social media profile picture after fans urged him to, replacing his old one with a photo of his childhood. (More Tennis News)

#NewProfilePic," tweeted the 38-year-old with a photograph of him smiling as a kid.

The post on his Twitter handle was warmly received by his fans as some also replied with other photos of the 20-time Grand Slam winner, saying they have better ones.

Read: Serene Roger Federer Through At Shanghai Masters

There was a suggestion from a fan to change Federer''s profile picture on Twitter to which the 38-year-old 20-time Grand Slam winner replied: "Totally agree, any good options?"

"Keep the profile pics coming pls, I will check later or tomorrow, off to dinner and a glass of bubbly!" Federer had written a few days back.

From then on, his profile was filled with suggestions as fans showered love on one of the greatest athletes in sport.

Recently, Federer expressed his desire to watch an Indian movie.

Federer began his Shanghai Masters campaign with a comfortable victory on Tuesday.

Roger Federer Tennis
