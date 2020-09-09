Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal Better Without Me? I Have Nothing To Prove!

Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his latest goals at Sweden's Friends Arena as he brought up a century of international strikes, although the Portugal captain insisted he had no point to prove. (More Football News)

Ronaldo was playing for his country for the first time in 2020, having sat out of last week's 4-1 defeat of Croatia.

That result had prompted suggestions Portugal might be better in the absence of their talisman, but he set the record straight on Tuesday.

Two goals - his 100th and 101st at international level - secured a 2-0 win, adding to a hat-trick at the same stadium as Ronaldo single-handedly defeated Sweden in 2014 World Cup qualifying.

The Juventus forward said afterwards: "I didn't follow the comments. It's an opinion.

"I knew I had left a mark at this stadium and I knew that, if I played, I would leave a mark again. I don't care about provocations.

100 - Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal for Portugal; he's only the second ever male player to score 100+ for his national side, after Ali Daei for Iran (109). Landmark. pic.twitter.com/ElpBLRrGjQ — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 8, 2020

"What I have done in my career speaks for itself. No, I have to prove nothing to anyone, and when I have to prove it, I show it on the pitch."

On his milestone goal, Ronaldo said: "I am very happy. Firstly, because the team won, which was the goal we had. Then the 100 mark and then the 101, with two goals, makes me very happy.

"Now the future is only for God. I feel good, I feel good for playing with these young players."

Iran legend Ali Daei's record of 109 goals is the next in the striker's sights.

"I beat the 100-goal mark, and now it's the record," Ronaldo added. "It's step by step, without making it an obsession."

