Cristiano Ronaldo Loses Back-to-back Finals In Career First After Juventus Fall To Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo lost consecutive club finals for the first time in his illustrious career after Juventus succumbed to Napoli in the Coppa Italia final. (More Football News)

Napoli clinched their first piece of silverware since 2014 thanks to Wednesday's triumph in Rome, where Gennaro Gattuso's men prevailed 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Ronaldo has claimed 27 club titles throughout his career with Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juve – including five Champions League crowns.

However, the 35-year-old – also a Euro 2016 and Nations League winner with Portugal – experienced back-to-back final defeats in a career first, after Juve also lost the Supercoppa Italiana against Lazio in December.

2 - Cristiano Ronaldo has lost two consecutive Finals with club sides for the first time in his career, after the defeat against Lazio in the Italian Super Cup back in December 2019. Unusual.#CoppaItaliaCocaCola — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) June 17, 2020

Ronaldo has scored 25 goals across all competitions for Serie A champions Juve this season.

Serie A leaders Juve will restart their 2019-20 league season away to Bologna on Monday following the coronavirus pandemic.

Maurizio Sarri's Juve are a point clear of Italian rivals Lazio through 26 matches.